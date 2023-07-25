Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Makes Historic Donation To SAG-AFTRA Foundation Relief Fund

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation is a non-profit organisation associated with the union that provides members with grants through their Emergency Financial Assistance Program.

The foundation can provide members in need with anywhere between $US1,500 and $US6,000, meaning Johnson’s donation will help thousands of members in need.

Speaking to Variety, SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B. Vance and executive director Cyd Wilson spoke of the incredible seven-figure donation.

“It’s the largest single donation that we’ve ever received from one individual at one time,” said Wilson.

“What is amazing is that that one check is going to help thousands of actors keep food on their table, and keep their kids safe, and keep their cars running.”

“I want to thank Dwayne for his tremendous generosity, compassion, and initiative to step up in this significant and meaningful way for our community,” added Vance.