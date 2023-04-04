Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Announces A Live-Action Remake Of ‘Moana’, In Partnership With Disney

In the annual shareholders meeting, Johnson announced that a live-action remake of the 2016 film would be coming to the big screen.

“Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live-action big screen! #MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honoured to partner with DisneyStudios to tell out story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people,” Johnson tweeted.

“I’m deeply humbled and overcome with gratitude to bring the beautiful story of Moana to the live-action big screen. This story is my culture, and this story is emblematic of our people’s grace and warrior strength,” Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson mentioned that the inspiration behind Maui was his grandfather, former WWE star Peter Maivvia.

“I wear this culture proudly on my skin and in my soul, and this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reunite with Maui - inspired by the mana and spirit of my late grandfather, High Chief Peter Maivia, is one that runs very deep for me.”

The Rock and the voice of Moana, Auli’i Cravalho, will be executive producers for the film. The director has not been announced yet.

Image: Twitter @TheRock & Disney Studios