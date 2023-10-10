Dwayne Johson Apologises Following Backlash From Creating Maui Fund

Winfrey and Johnson launched the charity with $5 million, each of their own money, to help the victims of the Maui wildfires, which took the lives of nearly 100 people and flattened most of Lahaina.

In an Instagram video, the pair asked for donations to help those affected by the fires, with Winfrey saying, "We appreciate all the support that you can give. All these people who were calling me and texting me and messaging me and saying, 'What do I do? What do I do?' This is what you do."

The video sparked outrage, with many followers confused as to why Winfrey, with an estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, and Johnson, with an estimated net worth of $800 million, would be reaching out for donations when they could bankroll it themselves.

"Math ain't matching with this one," one person wrote.

"You guys literally have so much money…. You can donate it and make it back within a year," another said.

Winfrey spoke to CBS, explaining that they "thought starting the fund with $10 million would be a great idea."

"So many people were calling, asking, 'Where do we give our money to?' So I thought, I'm going to give people a place to give it," Winfrey said. "And then I got up the next morning, and I saw all of this vitriol, and I was, like, 'Whoa, what happened here?'"

Johnson took to social media to issue his apology. "The thousands and thousands of survivors, the families, they have now, over the past couple of weeks, started to receive their first round of funds."

"When we first launched the fund, there was some backlash … I want to say that I get it, and I completely understand."

"I get it, and I completely understand. And I could have been better. And next time I will be better.

"And I understand, you know, money ain't falling out of the sky, and it's not growing on trees. And there's a lot of people out there living paycheck to paycheck, and I get it, and I know what that's like. I've lived paycheck to paycheck."