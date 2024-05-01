The Project

Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Costs Production $50 Million After Rocking Up Late

Dwayne Johnson's nice guy persona is taking a hit amid claims he's causing trouble on the set of his latest movie.

'The Rock's' tardiness allegedly cost production of the film Red One $AU 77 million. There were strange claims that Johnson had also peed in water bottles to save time, and made his assistants dispose of them.

While filming the 2021 Netflix film "Red Notice", it's reported that Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson had a huge fight over John repetitively showing up on set as late as 8 hours.

This led Reynolds to have a serious talk with the actor, who allegedly left the set after the confrontation.

The studio claims it's all nonsense.

Opposition Wants Aussies To Pay For Home Deposits With Their Super
Opposition Wants Aussies To Pay For Home Deposits With Their Super

Opposition Wants Aussies To Pay For Home Deposits With Their Super

With news today that house prices have risen for the 15th month in a row, home ownership has never felt more out of reach for millions of Aussies.
Skittles Offering One Person An Apartment In NYC Rent-Free (But They Must Like BOLD Colours)

American fruit-flavored candy brand Skittles is offering a year's free rent in a New York apartment that has been fully decked out in Skittles-coloured interiors, designed by TikTok interior designer Dani Klarić.
Reality Star Brings ‘Australia’s Best Kept Secret’ Chicken Salt To The UK

Made In Chelsea reality star David Templer has revealed that he is bringing Australia’s beloved chicken salt to the UK.
AI Priest Defrocked After Two Days On The Job, After Recommending Gatorade Baptisms

On Monday ‘Catholic Answers', the San Diego-based publisher of church resources, introduced "Father Justin", an AI chatbot who was stood down after just two days of dodgy advice.
Toddler Complains Of "Monsters" Living In Her Walls, Leading To Discovery Of 50,000 Bees

One woman was left stunned after discovering 50,000 bees in the walls of her family home, with an enormous hive found in the spot where her daughter had complained of hearing a monster.