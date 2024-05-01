Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Costs Production $50 Million After Rocking Up Late

'The Rock's' tardiness allegedly cost production of the film Red One $AU 77 million. There were strange claims that Johnson had also peed in water bottles to save time, and made his assistants dispose of them.

While filming the 2021 Netflix film "Red Notice", it's reported that Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson had a huge fight over John repetitively showing up on set as late as 8 hours.

This led Reynolds to have a serious talk with the actor, who allegedly left the set after the confrontation.

The studio claims it's all nonsense.