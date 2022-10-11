The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Dutch Court Rules Forcing Employees To Keep Webcams On During WFH Is A Violation Of Human Rights

Dutch Court Rules Forcing Employees To Keep Webcams On During WFH Is A Violation Of Human Rights

A Dutch court has ruled that forcing employees to keep their webcams while working violates human rights.

An unnamed telemarketer in the Netherlands was hired by Florida-based company Chetu, but was demanded to be monitored with a program that included screen-sharing and streaming their webcam.

According to court documents, the employee was fired for “refusal to work” and “insubordination”.

“I don’t feel comfortable being monitored for 9 hours a day by a camera. This is an invasion of my privacy and makes me feel really uncomfortable. That is the reason why my camera is not on,” the employee said in court documents.

However, a Dutch court has ruled the ‘“instructions to keep the webcam turned on is in conflict with the respect for the privacy of the workers”.

The court also said the surveillance demands were a human rights violation saying “(…) video surveillance of an employee in the workplace, be it covert or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the employee’s private life (…), and hence [the court] considers that it constitutes an interference within the meaning of Article 8 [Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms]”.

Because the employee was in the Netherlands, the Florida-based company did not have the same protections as it would have in its home state.

The employee won an unfair dismissal case against Chetu, with the company having to pay court fees, a fine of $50,000, and to pay the employee’s wages and unused vacation days.

Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022
NEXT STORY

Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022

    Prince William Dethroned As Vin Diesel Crowned 'Hottest Bald Man' Of 2022

    After two consecutive years of being named 'Hottest Bald Man', Prince William has lost his title to Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel.
    Fat Bear Week Marred By Incredible Cheating Scandal

    Fat Bear Week Marred By Incredible Cheating Scandal

    This voting scandal could undermine the very democratic principles upon which our democratic society is based.
    British TV Host Slammed After Comparing Popstar Madonna To 'A Boiled Egg'

    British TV Host Slammed After Comparing Popstar Madonna To 'A Boiled Egg'

    British morning show host Lorraine Kelly has described Madonna as looking like a "boiled egg" after the popstar's recent social media post.
    U.S. Study Finds 40% Of People Lied About Covid Status During Height Of The Pandemic

    U.S. Study Finds 40% Of People Lied About Covid Status During Height Of The Pandemic

    A new study in the U.S. has found one in four people lied about their Covid status at the height of the pandemic.
    ‘Baby Talk’ Appears To Be The Same In Nearly Every Language

    ‘Baby Talk’ Appears To Be The Same In Nearly Every Language

    Whilst languages vary massively, scientists at the University of York and Aarhus University found that we all ‘baby talk’ pretty much the same.