Dutch Court Rules Forcing Employees To Keep Webcams On During WFH Is A Violation Of Human Rights

An unnamed telemarketer in the Netherlands was hired by Florida-based company Chetu, but was demanded to be monitored with a program that included screen-sharing and streaming their webcam.

According to court documents, the employee was fired for “refusal to work” and “insubordination”.

“I don’t feel comfortable being monitored for 9 hours a day by a camera. This is an invasion of my privacy and makes me feel really uncomfortable. That is the reason why my camera is not on,” the employee said in court documents.

However, a Dutch court has ruled the ‘“instructions to keep the webcam turned on is in conflict with the respect for the privacy of the workers”.

The court also said the surveillance demands were a human rights violation saying “(…) video surveillance of an employee in the workplace, be it covert or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the employee’s private life (…), and hence [the court] considers that it constitutes an interference within the meaning of Article 8 [Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms]”.

Because the employee was in the Netherlands, the Florida-based company did not have the same protections as it would have in its home state.

The employee won an unfair dismissal case against Chetu, with the company having to pay court fees, a fine of $50,000, and to pay the employee’s wages and unused vacation days.