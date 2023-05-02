Dutch Cops Pull Over Drunk Driver Pretending To Be Boris Johnson

Remember Boris Johnson? He was the guy with the ruffled blond hair who somehow became the Prime Minister of the UK following the Brexit vote and Theresa May's dwindling popularity.

He was only ousted from his position last year, but that does seem like a long time ago because the Brits have already had two Prime Ministers and one new monarch in the meantime.

Anyway, while the real Boris Johnson is enjoying his retirement from politics, a fake Boris Johnson has just had a run-in with the police in the Netherlands.

Over the weekend, a man was arrested in the Netherlands in connection with a drink-driving incident.

When the cops tried to identify him, they found a fake Ukrainian driver's licence in his possession with a picture of former British PM Boris Johnson with his correct birthdate of June 19, 1964.

But, the officers were somewhat sceptical of the man's identity.

Firstly, they thought it was unlikely that a former leader of one of the world's most powerful nations would crash his car into a pole near the Emma Bridge in the northern city of Groningen.

Secondly, because the 35-year-old man didn't actually look like 58-year-old Boris Johnson in the photo.

And, thirdly, because the expiry date for the licence was the year 3000.

Typically, driver's licences usually need to be renewed every ten years, not every millennium.

Also, no driver's licence would ever last that long because, by the year 3000, we will (presumably) no longer be reliant on cars for transport and instead, people will require licences for hypersonic intergalactic travel. Or we'll be driving Teslas. Who knows?

The point is that the police were suspicious that the bloke might not actually be the famous Boris Johnson and might just be some drunk bloke with a fake licence, particularly considering he refused a breathalyser test.

"The person could not identify himself and refused to undertake a breathalyser test. The man, from the small town of Zuidhorn west of Groningen, was arrested, and police searched his car. Inside, police found a fake driver's licence belonging to Boris Johnson," police spokesperson Thijs Damstra told AFP.

"Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for his forgery," Groningen police confirmed on their Instagram account

It turns out that there are quite a lot of fake Boris Johnson licences available in tourist shops in Ukraine.

This is mainly because Johnson was such a big supporter of Ukraine and its president Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the early days of the Russian invasion, and Ukrainians have shown their support for the former British leader by encouraging people to identify as him when pulled over by the police.

The good news for the real Boris Johnson is if he ever does get pulled over for drunk driving by the cops in Ukraine, the police won't ever believe it's actually him.