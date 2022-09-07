Dutch City Becomes The First City To Ban Public Advertisements Of Meat

The Dutch city of Haarlem, with a population of about 160,000, will become the first city in the world to prevent the advertisement of meat in public places by 2024.

The move comes after meat was added to a list of products deemed to be a significant contribution to the climate crisis.

Adverts will not be allowed on Haarlem’s buses, shelters and screens in public spaces, prompting complaints from the meat sector that the municipality is “going too far in telling people what’s best for them”.

Recent studies suggest global food production is responsible for one-third of all planet-heating emissions, with the use of animals for meat accounting for twice the pollution of the plant-based food counterparts.

Ziggy Klazes, a councillor from the GroenLinks, the party that drafted the motion, said she had not known the city would be the world’s first to enforce such a policy when she proposed it.

She told the Haarlem105 radio channel:

“We are not about what people are baking and roasting in their own kitchen; if people wanted to continue eating meat, fine … We can’t tell people there’s a climate crisis and encourage them to buy products that are part of the cause.

“Of course, there are a lot of people who find the decision outrageous and patronising, but there are also a lot of people who think it’s fine.

“It is a signal – if it is picked up nationally, that would only be very nice. There are many groups of GroenLinks who think it is a good idea and want to try it.”