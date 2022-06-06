The Project

Duchess Of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Receives Backlash For ‘Poor Parenting’ Of Prince Louis At Jubilee Parade

Prince Louis stole the Jubilee show again with his funny faces; however this time, Kate Middleton was the victim of parenting shaming as people stated she had ‘no control’ of her son.

The royals were again in the Jubilee crowd, watching the entertainment during the last day of festivities in London. 

The youngest son of the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, was the centre of attention for his funny faces and behaviour at the festivities.

Showing that whilst a prince, he is still just like any other little boy.

However, at Sunday’s festivities, Kate’s parenting was brought into question as Louis was more disruptive and ‘naughty’ than seen at other events. 

During the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside of Buckingham Palace, the four-year-old clenched his fists jumped up and down in his seat and pulled a wide array of exaggerated expressions as he sat with his family in the royal box.

Video footage of Prince Louis, and screenshots of his facial expressions were rife on social media with many people commending his ‘adorable’ and ‘relatable’ toddler behaviour. However, not everyone was as bemused.

“This is blatant disrespect,” tweeted one person about the four-year-old child. “Maybe it’s a cry for help,” “This is not Princely behaviour” tweeted others. 

“To be clear – I’m criticising the parents here. I’m not making fun of a child or picking on a child or whatever nonsense anyone is gonna say.” one user wrote, making a jab at the Duke & Duchess’ parenting.

Prince Louis is just a four-year-old child, and regardless of who his parents are, all parents know that sometimes children have days where they do not want to sit still. 

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

