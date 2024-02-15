Dubliners On The Hunt For A Man Named ‘Paul’ After Mysterious Sign Appears

The sign reads, “Paul, tell your wife about us or I will!!! Happy Valentine’s baby. P.S. I’m pregnant. T.”

The poster appeared in Phibsborough and has prompted many queries on social media as to who this Paul is.

“I wonder how many Paul’s in that area are absolutely sweating right now,” one person wrote.

“Paul is getting it tonight, but not what he thinks!” one commenter said, while another added, “Somewhere in Phibsboro, there’s a Paul that’s currently sh*tting himself.”

Someone was sticking up for Paul’s all over Dublin, writing, “Not all Paul’s are this bad. I promise!”