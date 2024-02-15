The Project

Dubliners On The Hunt For A Man Named ‘Paul’ After Mysterious Sign Appears

Dublin is searching for a man named ‘Paul’ who may have unsavoury secrets he needs to share with his wife after a mysterious poster appeared on a main street.

The sign reads, “Paul, tell your wife about us or I will!!! Happy Valentine’s baby. P.S. I’m pregnant. T.”

The poster appeared in Phibsborough and has prompted many queries on social media as to who this Paul is.

“I wonder how many Paul’s in that area are absolutely sweating right now,” one person wrote.

“Paul is getting it tonight, but not what he thinks!” one commenter said, while another added, “Somewhere in Phibsboro, there’s a Paul that’s currently sh*tting himself.”

Someone was sticking up for Paul’s all over Dublin, writing, “Not all Paul’s are this bad. I promise!”

Flight Turned Around After Maggots Fall From The Overhead Compartment Onto Passengers’ Heads

