Dublin Zoo Calls On Breastfeeding Mothers To Encourage Orangutan To Care For Newborn

The 19-year-old Orangutan did not sufficiently bond with her past two infants, who died in 2019 and 2022.

When Mujur became pregnant again in early 2024, so when she became pregnant earlier this year the zoo was determined to instil the maternal qualities that would be vital for the infant’s wellbeing.

The zoo put out a call out for volunteers from lactation groups in the area, and Lizzie Reeves, a midwife and lactation specialist from the National maternity hospital in Ireland’s capital, put together a roster of 30 breastfeeding mothers who could assist in teaching Mujur.

“We had a maximum of four women a day. The chairs were all set up and there was safety glass between Mujur and the women who were breastfeeding,” Ms Reeves explained to the Irish Times.

“A lot of women said: ‘Look, an orangutan doesn’t wear a T-shirt.’ So they whipped off their T-shirts and their bras so Mujur could literally see everything.

“The first person to help us was my friend Nora and her baby Elodi. Mujur gathered more bedding, sat up at the window with her head in her hands watching Nora. She was watching exactly what she was doing. It was unbelievable.”

In a statement, Dublin Zoo said Mujur was “extremely interested” in watching the women breastfeed and even mirrored some of their actions.

“Mujur was also shown videos of other orangutans feeding their babies as part of the learning experience.”

“These efforts had some success, with Mujur showing good maternal care towards the infant after the birth, however she was not putting him in the right position for feeding. As is international best practice, we do not typically intervene in these situations to ensure conditions are as natural as possible.

“However, given the importance of this infant and his genetic profile inherited from his father Sibu, the difficult decision was made to separate the infant from Mujur and commence bottle feeding him.”

The zoo said that infant orangutans are entirely dependent on their mothers for the first 3 years of their life, so it is crucial that Mujur learns the maternal qualities needed to care for her baby.