Dubai Is Planning To Build A Replica Of The Moon And It Will Cost $7.5 Billion

If travelling through space to see the Moon feels like a bit too far, soon you may only need to go as far as Dubai

The city is planning to build a replica of the Moon, with the cost expected to hit about $7.5 billion.

The 274 metre replica of the Moon will be sat on top of a 30 metre building. 

Inside there will be a 4,000 room hotel, a nightclub, wellness centre and a 10,000 seat arena.

The ambitious project is the brainchild of Canadian entrepreneur Michael Henderson, co-founder of Moon World Resorts Inc and being the ‘MOON’ project. 

“We have the biggest ‘brand’ in the world,” he told the Associated Press.

“Eight billion people know our brand, and we haven’t even started yet."

It is expected to bring in 2.5 million guests every year, and the company believes will double tourism visitations to Dubai.

Image: Instagram/@moonworldresortsinc

