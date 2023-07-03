Dual Names Considered For Landmarks In Northern NSW For Greater Indigenous Recognition

Nearly 45 dual names have been already assigned across NSW since 2001.

The soaring headland of Cape Byron, home to Byron Bay's famous lighthouse, could be known by its Aboriginal name Walgun as part of a push for greater Indigenous recognition.

The natural northern NSW beauty spot is Australia's most easterly point and one of its most visited places.

Nearby Julian Rocks Nature Reserve, home to some of the most diverse marine wildlife on the planet, could also be officially known as Nguthungulli, following a community consultation process for both proposed changes.

The traditional name for the imposing outcrop off Cape Byron translates as Father of the World in a number of Dreaming stories of the Bundjalung of Byron Bay (Arakwal) people, while Walgun, an important gathering site, means shoulder.

Brent Emmons from Bundjalung of Byron Bay Aboriginal Corporation, which is working alongside the NSW government, Cape Byron Trust and National Parks and Wildlife Service on the dual name project, said if the changes proceed, they would bring Aboriginal culture to the forefront in the area.

Emmons said many countries were adding traditional names to culturally important sites known by European or more modern designations.

"Just pointing to a traditional name in the foreground, European names second," he said.

"That's been rolled out across many places, not just here in Australia as well, but you're going to see this on maps, Google Maps, things that are where there's international access to the points of interest."

If the dual names are assigned, signposts, maps and directories relating to the area will feature both names. Written submissions for the naming proposals may be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.

With AAP.