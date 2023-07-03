The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Dual Names Considered For Landmarks In Northern NSW For Greater Indigenous Recognition

Dual Names Considered For Landmarks In Northern NSW For Greater Indigenous Recognition

Natural landmarks in Northern NSW could be given dual names under a push for traditional Aboriginal names to be used.

Nearly 45 dual names have been already assigned across NSW since 2001.

The soaring headland of Cape Byron, home to Byron Bay's famous lighthouse, could be known by its Aboriginal name Walgun as part of a push for greater Indigenous recognition.

The natural northern NSW beauty spot is Australia's most easterly point and one of its most visited places.

Nearby Julian Rocks Nature Reserve, home to some of the most diverse marine wildlife on the planet, could also be officially known as Nguthungulli, following a community consultation process for both proposed changes.

The traditional name for the imposing outcrop off Cape Byron translates as Father of the World in a number of Dreaming stories of the Bundjalung of Byron Bay (Arakwal) people, while Walgun, an important gathering site, means shoulder.

Brent Emmons from Bundjalung of Byron Bay Aboriginal Corporation, which is working alongside the NSW government, Cape Byron Trust and National Parks and Wildlife Service on the dual name project, said if the changes proceed, they would bring Aboriginal culture to the forefront in the area.

Emmons said many countries were adding traditional names to culturally important sites known by European or more modern designations.

"Just pointing to a traditional name in the foreground, European names second," he said.

"That's been rolled out across many places, not just here in Australia as well, but you're going to see this on maps, Google Maps, things that are where there's international access to the points of interest."

If the dual names are assigned, signposts, maps and directories relating to the area will feature both names. Written submissions for the naming proposals may be mailed to the Secretary, Geographical Names Board, 346 Panorama Ave, Bathurst, NSW 2795.

With AAP.

Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room
NEXT STORY

Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

    Airlines Mocks Passenger After They Complained About Leg Room

    Budget airline Ryanair has mocked a fellow passenger on Twitter after they complained the plane didn't have enough legroom.
    New Report Warns Almost Half Of Admin And Office Jobs Could Be Lost Thanks To AI

    New Report Warns Almost Half Of Admin And Office Jobs Could Be Lost Thanks To AI

    From writing emails, organising schedules and crafting itineraries, artificial intelligence is being embraced across companies and individuals now more than ever.
    Aussie Freaks Out After Accidentally Spending $10,000 On Taylor Swift Tickets In Moment Of Presale Madness

    Aussie Freaks Out After Accidentally Spending $10,000 On Taylor Swift Tickets In Moment Of Presale Madness

    An Australian TikToker has revealed she accidentally spent $10,000 on Taylor Swift tickets.
    Hundreds Evacuated After Fire Broke Out In Australia's Tallest Building, Gold Coast's Q1 Tower

    Hundreds Evacuated After Fire Broke Out In Australia's Tallest Building, Gold Coast's Q1 Tower

    Hundreds of people in Gold Coast's Q1 tower have been evacuated after a fire broke out in the building, leaving some residents hospitalised.
    Three England Fans Suspended From Prestigious MCC After "Verbally Abusing" Australian Cricket Players

    Three England Fans Suspended From Prestigious MCC After "Verbally Abusing" Australian Cricket Players

    Cricket Australia has claimed spectators verbally abused and tried to trip players in the Lord's Pavilion in what was a heated day five of the second Ashes Test.