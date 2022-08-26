Dry Your Tears Neighbours Fans, A Farewell Tour Is Coming To Melbourne

After strong ticket sales in the UK, the Ramsay St stars are headed home for a final farewell in Melbourne where the show was filmed.

Although the full cast is yet to be announced, most are expected to reunite on home shores to reflect on all the good and the ugly from the past three and a half decades.

"MELBOURNE! Following the fantastic response to the UK Neighbours: The Farewell Tour, we are thrilled to announce that Neighbours: The Farewell Show will be coming to Melbourne for a one-off special event in April 2023," a tweet read.

"Date, venue, and pre-sale details to follow soon!"

Q&A sessions and meet-and-greet opportunities will be available at the live event, offering die-hard fans the chance to get up-close with their favourite soap stars.

“We’ve seen an incredible response to Neighbours: The Farewell Tour here in the UK,” said Maple Tree Entertainment’s Dean Elliott, producer of both the UK and Melbourne shows.

“We are delighted to announce Neighbours: The Farewell Show will take place in Melbourne, the home of Neighbours, next year to honour the TV show’s rich and lengthy history with this special event. We can’t wait to put on a show that the fans will love and deserve.”

Tickets to the live event will go on sale Monday, August 29, so be quick, the UK tour sold out within 24 hours.