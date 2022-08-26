The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Dry Your Tears Neighbours Fans, A Farewell Tour Is Coming To Melbourne

Dry Your Tears Neighbours Fans, A Farewell Tour Is Coming To Melbourne

Just a month after the final episode, Neighbours is planning their comeback with a farewell show live in Melbourne following strong ticket sales in the UK.

After strong ticket sales in the UK, the Ramsay St stars are headed home for a final farewell in Melbourne where the show was filmed. 

 

Although the full cast is yet to be announced, most are expected to reunite on home shores to reflect on all the good and the ugly from the past three and a half decades. 

 

 

"MELBOURNE! Following the fantastic response to the UK Neighbours: The Farewell Tour, we are thrilled to announce that Neighbours: The Farewell Show will be coming to Melbourne for a one-off special event in April 2023," a tweet read. 

 

"Date, venue, and pre-sale details to follow soon!" 

 

Q&A sessions and meet-and-greet opportunities will be available at the live event, offering die-hard fans the chance to get up-close with their favourite soap stars. 

 

“We’ve seen an incredible response to Neighbours: The Farewell Tour here in the UK,” said Maple Tree Entertainment’s Dean Elliott, producer of both the UK and Melbourne shows. 

 

“We are delighted to announce Neighbours: The Farewell Show will take place in Melbourne, the home of Neighbours, next year to honour the TV show’s rich and lengthy history with this special event. We can’t wait to put on a show that the fans will love and deserve.” 

 

Tickets to the live event will go on sale Monday, August 29, so be quick, the UK tour sold out within 24 hours. 

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos
NEXT STORY

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Advertisement

Related Articles

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Glee Star Claims Jennifer Lopez Once Cut Dancers For Being Virgos

Typical Virgos, being born at the wrong time.
Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impersonation Is Shockingly Accurate

Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impersonation Is Shockingly Accurate

It’s no secret that many love to impersonate and mock Donald Trump, but Jamie Foxx’s impression may be the best one yet.
Coles Is Trialling BYO Containers For the Deli, Just Make Sure It's Plastic

Coles Is Trialling BYO Containers For the Deli, Just Make Sure It's Plastic

The prices are down down down. The number of BYO containers is up up up!
It Turns Out Grey Is Now The Most Popular Colour Bridesmaid Dress For 2022 Weddings

It Turns Out Grey Is Now The Most Popular Colour Bridesmaid Dress For 2022 Weddings

Gone are the days of bright colours with big puffy sleeves, a more elegant and sleek look is preferred for couples tying the knot in 2022.
No Sympathy From Lando Norris After McLaren Announces Ricciardo Exit

No Sympathy From Lando Norris After McLaren Announces Ricciardo Exit

McLaren's Lando Norris has no sympathy for teammate Daniel Ricciardo after the Aussies early departure from the British-based F1 team.