Drug Overdoses At A Melbourne Music Festival Raises The Question About Pill-Testing

Eight were intubated to help them breathe and were placed in induced comas.

The overdoses are a stark reminder that party drugs can be deadly and have put pill-testing back on the radar.

Pill-testing, also known as drug checking, is a free and confidential service that allows people to have their drugs – like pills, powders, capsules, crystals and liquids - analysed by chemists

Usually occurring on-site at parties, pill-testing checks the chemical fingerprint of a substance against a database of about 30,000 known compounds to find a match. It checks for purity, and also for the presence of any unexpected, potentially-deadly nastiness.

Pill-testing is all systems go in the ACT, where almost one-in-five people are choosing to bin their drugs after chatting with testers and finding out what their drugs contain.

While Queensland is next in line to introduce the service, no other state or territory has plans to make pill-testing a thing.

Dr David Caldicott from Pill-Testing Australia told The Project that increased pill-testing across the country would provide a better understanding of what is in the drugs young people are taking.

“Had this happened in a jurisdiction which was providing drug checking, we would already know what that drug was,” Dr Caldicott said.

When asked if expanding pill-testing could be seen as encouraging young people to ingest illicit substances, Dr Caldicott insisted the service was designed to suit Australian society.

“We have medically supervised, licensed chemist analysts providing this service,” Dr Caldicott said, adding “The only thing that (could) come out of this is a better understanding of what people are consuming in their drugs.”