Drivers Now Face Heavy New Fines For Parking In Electric Vehicle-Only Charging Spots

This is why I leave my car at home.

Electric vehicles are slowly taking over, soon fuel-powered cars will be a thing of the past.

But we are still in that awkward middle phase with plenty of gas guzzlers on the road and a few e-vehicles creeping in.

One example of this is the new ‘electric vehicle only parking bays’ being rolled out in some Australian cities.

The parking spots are next to charging stations and are designated for electric vehicles only, with non-electrics facing quite hefty fines – from three hundred and sixty bucks in Victoria and all the way up to three thousand two hundred dollary-doos in the ACT.

This is to encourage more EVs on the road, but also to stop drivers from effectively parking in front of a fuel pump.

Plus, you need to be charging the whole time you parked there, with vehicles that park and not charging also facing huge fines.

But if you’re not reading the signs where you park you could be caught out. So it’s a good idea to read every sign carefully from now on, or just be an early adopter of electric cars, or just walk and avoid this madness all together.

