Driver Demands Apology for Traffic Camera’s Upskirt Photo

A Queensland couple is demanding authorities apologise for an “indecent photograph” taken by a traffic camera which revealed the wife of the driver’s underwear.

And, If you’re wondering how a traffic camera managed to snap a photo from below and capture her knickers like me?

No, the technology hasn’t changed to some intrusive Big Brother tactics, her underwear were exposed in the photo because her feet were on the dash. Although we may feel invisible as we sing at the top of our lungs to the likes of Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, apparently, we’re not. Definitely, hitting those high notes though.

According to news.com.au Richard Arnold was issued a $1078 fine after the camera caught his wife Anh Nyugen with her arm outside the seatbelt as she adjusted her sun visor in the passenger seat.

Mr Arnold was outraged when he received the fine in the post, which was exacerbated when he realized one of the images shows his wife’s underwear as her skirt rides up.

The couple is now calling on the authorities to apologise for the “indecent photograph” as they fight the fine in court. Retired aviation worker Mr Arnold is appealing the “unreasonable” fine in the courts, saying his wife could only have had her arm outside the belt for two or three seconds.

“If you’re driving your car you can’t be checking your passengers all the time to see if their seatbelt is correctly adjusted,” he said.

Queensland’s Department of Transport and Main Roads said photos taken by traffic cameras are “securely encrypted and stored” and only used for law enforcement.

“Mobile phone and seatbelt cameras take images of each vehicle travelling in the lane of traffic that the camera is monitoring. The images are then filtered by Artificial Intelligence software which detects if there was possible illegal use of a mobile phone by the driver or failure to correctly wear a seatbelt by the driver or front seat passenger,” a spokesman said.

I mean no one likes an unsolicited pic, especially an unflattering one linked to a fine.

I for one will no longer be driving nude.