The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Driver Cops €121,000 Fine In Finland Because Penalties Are Based On Income

Driver Cops €121,000 Fine In Finland Because Penalties Are Based On Income

A driver in Finland has copped a fine of €121,000 ($195,800) because of the country's penalty system.

In Finland, fines are based on the offender's disposable income, and usually equal about half of their daily salary.

Anders Wiklöf, who copped the massive fine, told a local newspaper for the Aaland Islands that "I really regret the matter".

Wiklöf was caught doing 82 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone when he was caught on Saturday.

It's not the first time Wiklöf has been fined.

He was fined €95,000 in 2013 and again in 2018, costing him €63,380.

Wiklöf is the chairman of a holding company, Wiklöf Holding, which is reported to be worth $10 million.

Country Cob Bakery’s Fish Amok Pie Crowned Australia’s Best Pie For 2023
NEXT STORY

Country Cob Bakery’s Fish Amok Pie Crowned Australia’s Best Pie For 2023

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Country Cob Bakery’s Fish Amok Pie Crowned Australia’s Best Pie For 2023

    Country Cob Bakery’s Fish Amok Pie Crowned Australia’s Best Pie For 2023

    It’s time to plan a trip to Country Cob Bakery because their fish pie has just been crowned Australia’s Best Pie for 2023.
    Groom Texting Down The Aisle Slammed By The Internet For ‘Disrespectful’ Behaviour

    Groom Texting Down The Aisle Slammed By The Internet For ‘Disrespectful’ Behaviour

    Filed under “What is upsetting strangers on the Internet today” is a pair of American newlyweds.
    Research Shows Couples Who Sleep Apart May Actually Be Stronger Than Those Who Sleep Together

    Research Shows Couples Who Sleep Apart May Actually Be Stronger Than Those Who Sleep Together

    New research suggests sleeping apart can help a relationship.
    108-Year-Old Woman Says The Secret To Her Long Life Was Having Dogs Instead Of Children

    108-Year-Old Woman Says The Secret To Her Long Life Was Having Dogs Instead Of Children

    This is the sort of advice I want to hear.
    Jennifer Aniston Praised By Fans For Debuting Grey Hair

    Jennifer Aniston Praised By Fans For Debuting Grey Hair

    Jennifer Aniston is entering her grey hair era, and people are losing their minds.