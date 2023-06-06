Driver Cops €121,000 Fine In Finland Because Penalties Are Based On Income

In Finland, fines are based on the offender's disposable income, and usually equal about half of their daily salary.

Anders Wiklöf, who copped the massive fine, told a local newspaper for the Aaland Islands that "I really regret the matter".

Wiklöf was caught doing 82 kilometres per hour in a 50 zone when he was caught on Saturday.

It's not the first time Wiklöf has been fined.

He was fined €95,000 in 2013 and again in 2018, costing him €63,380.

Wiklöf is the chairman of a holding company, Wiklöf Holding, which is reported to be worth $10 million.