Driver Charged Over Deaths Of Five People In Daylesford Pub Crash

William Swale, 66, was charged with five counts of culpable driving causing death, two counts of negligently causing serious injury and seven counts of reckless conduct endangering life.

Emergency services responded to reports an SUV mounted the kerb and hit several patrons on the front lawn area of the Royal Daylesford Hotel just after 6pm on November 5.

Pratibha Sharma, 44, her daughter Anvi, 9, and partner Jatin Kumar, 30, and their friend Vivek Bhatia, 38, and his son Vihaan, 11, all died.

The Mount Macedon man appeared in Melbourne's Magistrate Court via video link from a police station on Monday.

Prosecutors alleged he received and ignored nine alerts leading up to the crash.

"The decision to return to his vehicle and continue to drive whilst knowing his blood glucose levels were low and without sourcing the required treatment has caused catastrophic and fatal consequences for all the families involved," Sgt Romanis said.

Swale's defence lawyer said his client often monitored his glucose levels and put to the police informant the possibility Swale was already in the midst of a medical episode.