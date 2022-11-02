Drinking Coffee While Pregnant May Lead To Your Child Being Short, New Study Finds

Short kings and queens may need to have a stern conversation with their mothers, as a new study suggests that drinking coffee regularly during pregnancy can affect how tall a child grows.

The study, published by the Journal of the American Medical Association, found that children of women with low measured caffeine during pregnancy were shorter than the children of women who consumed no caffeine during pregnancy.

Researchers found that coffee had similar effects on children as those whose mothers smoked during their pregnancies.

“We consistently observed shorter height, which has been associated with increased risk of multiple cardiometabolic diseases in both pregnant and nonpregnant individuals,” the study said.

Melanie McGrice, an Advanced Accredited Practicing Dietician, added that many pregnant mums were confused by the guidelines surrounding caffeine.

“This study adds to the growing body of evidence that caffeine intake during pregnancy has a more significant impact than was once thought, and given there are no advantages to caffeine intake during pregnancy, it seems prudent to advise pregnant women to avoid caffeine intake, if possible,” she explained.