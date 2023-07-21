The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Drinkers To Face Another Hike In Cost As Tax On Spirits Sees Prices Per Litre Near $100

Drinkers To Face Another Hike In Cost As Tax On Spirits Sees Prices Per Litre Near $100

Drinkers are facing another hike in the cost of liquor with Australia's tax on spirits set to tip over the $100 per litre mark for the first time.

Already paying some of the highest taxes on spirits in the world, Australians are being warned to expect further cost increases.

Distillers and spirits manufacturers are calling for a freeze on alcohol excise rises as the price peaks at a milestone it had not been expected to hit before 2029.

The excise tax on spirits increases twice yearly in line with the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

The latest excise increase follows hikes of 4.1 per cent last year and another 3.7 per cent in February.

Australian Distillers Association chief executive Paul McLeay said the increases were unsustainable and it was crucial to support the industry comprising more than 600 distilleries - primarily small family-owned businesses in regional areas.

"If the government is serious about building a broader, deeper industrial base and the creation of manufacturing jobs in the regions, it must reconsider this punitive excise regime that disincentivises producers to invest in and grow their businesses," he said.

The tax hike compounded industry-wide challenges, he said.

"Unfortunately, we have already witnessed a few insolvencies this year, and this latest spirits tax increase will be extremely difficult for distillers to stomach," Mr McLeay said.

Australia already has the third-highest spirits tax in the world, Spirits and Cocktails chief executive Greg Holland said.

"Approaching the $100 per litre threshold six years earlier than previously forecast must surely give the Federal Government pause to reconsider this handbrake on the spirits industry.

"Australia already has the third-highest spirits tax in the world. These automatic excise increases can't continue unchecked. If not now, when will it stop?" Mr Holland said.

Diageo Australia, the company behind Queensland's iconic Bundaberg Rum Distillery, said the current tax regime was becoming "unbearable".

"We know our loyal Bundy consumers love our product, but many of them don't know that more than 60 per cent of the money they already pay for a bottle of Bundaberg Rum UP goes straight to the taxman in Canberra, and that tax keeps growing and growing," managing director Angus McPherson said.

Government Releases Australia’s First-Ever ‘Wellbeing Budget’
NEXT STORY

Government Releases Australia’s First-Ever ‘Wellbeing Budget’

Advertisement

Related Articles

Government Releases Australia’s First-Ever ‘Wellbeing Budget’

Government Releases Australia’s First-Ever ‘Wellbeing Budget’

The government has delivered Australia’s first ever ‘Wellbeing Budget’, assessing the nation’s feelings on everything from healthcare to housing to poverty to how much time we spend listening to podcasts!
'Ghost Lighting' Is The New Trend Taking Over The Dating World

'Ghost Lighting' Is The New Trend Taking Over The Dating World

I thought ghost lighting was putting a torch below your chin and telling a scary story, but it's not.
Fans Of Espresso Martinis Can Enjoy A “Unique Depth” By Adding Cheese

Fans Of Espresso Martinis Can Enjoy A “Unique Depth” By Adding Cheese

For those who enjoy espresso martinis, there is now a new way to enjoy the famous drink, and that is by adding parmesan cheese.
Trailer For The New Season of American Horror Story Gives First Look At Kim Kardashian’s Character

Trailer For The New Season of American Horror Story Gives First Look At Kim Kardashian’s Character

We’ve been given our first glimpse at Kim Kardashian in the season of American Horror Story: Delicate.
Man Who Stole 200,000 Creme Eggs Sentenced To 18 Months In Jail

Man Who Stole 200,000 Creme Eggs Sentenced To 18 Months In Jail

A man who stole 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs has been jailed for 18 months.