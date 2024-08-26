The Project

Drew Barrymore To Work On Giving Guests More Personal Space

Drew Barrymore has acknowledged that she might need to give guests on her talk show a bit more personal space, saying that she will do her best to practice social distancing.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained that she will “try to practice physical distance” in the upcoming season of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, adding that it is not her “strong point.”

Barrymore is known for sitting right next to or holding the hands of celebrity guests she has on her talk show, which she has been slammed for on social media.

The 49-year-old talk show host defended her intimate approach, saying: “Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!”

She also acknowledged that cozying up with her guests will not make everyone feel comfortable, adding, “I’m sorry to those people!”

The show launched during the 2020 pandemic, which “led to the uncertainty, but it also led to the possibilities,” Barrymore told Entertainment Tonight.

“And if we had not been given that chance, that unorthodox timing, we would not be here today. And so sometimes it is good to take risks or do things that don’t seem to make sense or don’t seem like the right timing.”

“And I always think that when good things happen, you should talk about how it wasn’t just easy; it wasn’t just handed. We had a lot of years of uncertainty and so this feels all the more delicious because of that.”

“Most of the time, it’s not the right time, or you think it’s not the right time. But if you get tasked with something, you figure it out. And I mean, most women, they’re like, it’s never the right time, and yet we make it work.”

