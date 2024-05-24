The Project

Drew Barrymore Show To Be Shown In Australia On Network 10

The Drew Barrymore Show's much-loved daytime talk show will be joining Network 10's daytime lineup from Monday June 3 at 11am.

The show debuted on September 14, 2020 and has become known for Barrymore's sincere chats with some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Barrymore fought hard to have her show be produced live, as she thought it was important she was able to speak to the moment. The show has often gone viral on social media, with the talk show host known for her quirky interviewing techniques.

In a sit down chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight show, the 48-year-old revealed why she loves physical contact with her guests, after she was prompted by a picture holding Brooke Shields while interviewing her. 

"You guys are basically like spooning, almost," joked Fallon.

"There's this magnetic pull of, you know… my therapist would say like, 'You're not supposed to be attached to things.' But… I'm so attached to this," she said.

"I love doing this show so much. I get to learn from people every day. I get to have these incredible conversations that I definitely take something away with. It's always improving my life. It's profound. It's fun. We like to be silly. It's whiplash comedy because that's life, the heavier it gets, the more you want to laugh."

