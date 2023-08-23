Drew Barrymore Escorted Off Stage After Man Approaches Stage During Interview

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has been escorted off stage at a New York City event after a fan called for her from the audience and appeared to approach the American actress.

Barrymore was at the 92nd Street Y venue in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where she had been interviewing Renee Rapp on Monday.

A video posted by Pop Crave on X (formerly Twitter), shows her talking to Rapp when a person in the crowd calls Barrymore’s name.

A Drew Barrymore stalker was escorted out of her 92NY event with Reneé Rapp after rushing the stage. pic.twitter.com/8FKqaWzgU8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2023

Following the incident, the pair got up from their chairs as security led them away from the audience.

The event was described as a conversation with Rapp, who would “discuss her experience making the record, stories from the studio and more”.

Recently, Barrymore has hosted her own self-titled chat show.

She’s also been in the Netflix zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet.

With AAP.