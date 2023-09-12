Drew Barrymore Defends Choice To Bring Back Her Talk Show Despite Writers' Strike

The actress and TV host said the show's return will be in line with the rules of the SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes.

"I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host, and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with," she wrote.

"It was also in the first week of the strike, and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers.

"And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th, so we never had to shut down the show.''

"However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me."

The WGA responded, stating, "The Guild will continue to picket struck shows that are in production during the strike."

Speaking to Vanity Fair, WGA spokesman Jason Gordon said, "The Drew Barrymore Show is a WGA-covered struck television show. It has stayed off the air since the strike began on May 2nd, but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers."

Variety also noted that Barrymore's work on the show is not a violation of current strike rules.

The CBS show is covered by a different contract than the SAG-AFTRA contract that is currently in dispute. Talk shows, game shows, variety shows and soaps had a contract renewed and ratified by union members in 2022.