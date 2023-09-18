The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Drew Barrymore Backs Down And Suspends Talk Show Until Writers Strikes Conclude

Drew Barrymore Backs Down And Suspends Talk Show Until Writers Strikes Conclude

Drew Barrymore says she has backed off plans to bring back her daytime talk show while strikes in Hollywood continue, yielding to an outcry of criticism.

The proposed return of The Drew Barrymore Show drew picketers from the striking writers' and actors' unions as taping resumed last week.

On Sunday the actor released a statement on Instagram that said: "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over."

Barrymore also expressed her "deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt".

Barrymore on Friday had issued a video on Instagram saying she was going forward with plans to resume her talk show next week because so many jobs were on the line, but the post was deleted later on Friday.

Crew members on the show have been out of work since the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike began in May and shut down production.

Other talk shows have also announced plans to return to television.

Real Time host Bill Maher said he was bringing back his HBO show without written pieces such as a monologue and would focus on debates with guests.

The WGA said it was "difficult to imagine" how Maher, a WGA member, could host the show and still comply with strike rules.

The union said members would picket the filming of the show.

Couple’s Cringey ‘Love Surge’ TikTok Video Met With Intense Backlash, Leaving Wife In Tears
NEXT STORY

Couple’s Cringey ‘Love Surge’ TikTok Video Met With Intense Backlash, Leaving Wife In Tears

Advertisement

Related Articles

Couple’s Cringey ‘Love Surge’ TikTok Video Met With Intense Backlash, Leaving Wife In Tears

Couple’s Cringey ‘Love Surge’ TikTok Video Met With Intense Backlash, Leaving Wife In Tears

A TikToker has been met with intense backlash after posting a video of her husband doing what they describe as a “love surge”, an overflow of love they cannot contain.
Google Searches For Fictional Aussie Town ‘Agnes Bluff’ Have Skyrocketed

Google Searches For Fictional Aussie Town ‘Agnes Bluff’ Have Skyrocketed

Google searches for the fictional Aussie Town, Agnes Bluff, have skyrocketed after the successful TV show The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart.
Oppenheimer Is Now The Highest-Grossing Biopic Ever, Beating Bohemian Rhapsody

Oppenheimer Is Now The Highest-Grossing Biopic Ever, Beating Bohemian Rhapsody

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has become the highest-grossing biopic in history, overtaking the musical film Bohemian Rhapsody, which followed the life of iconic musician Freddie Mercury.
Fiji Beat Australia In Rugby World Cup For The First Time

Fiji Beat Australia In Rugby World Cup For The First Time

Defiant coach Eddie Jones insists the Wallabies' World Cup dreams aren't done after their shock loss to Fiji.
Dating Apps Given Ultimatum By Federal Government To Address Sexual Assault On Platforms

Dating Apps Given Ultimatum By Federal Government To Address Sexual Assault On Platforms

Dating apps have been issued with an ultimatum in order to address sexual assault on their platforms - lift their game or face regulation.