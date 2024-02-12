Drake Places $1.15 Million Bet On The Kansas City Chiefs To Win The Super Bowl

The rapper shared his gamble in a post to his social media accounts, with the caption “I can’t bet against the swifties”.

Drake made the wager on the online betting platform Stake.com, with which he has an active partnership.

The musician has shared many of his colossal bets in the past, often to little success, with fans weary of the Chiefs falling victim to the “Drake curse”.

In January, Drake bet $700,000 on Sean Strickland winning his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis, only for Du Plessis to take the win.

Last year, he placed an $850,000 bet on influencer turned wrestler Logan Paul beating MMA fighter Dillon Danis by knockout, with Paul taking the win not by knockout but after Danis was disqualified.

The losses have not dampened the musician’s confidence, with a $2.346 million payout on its way if his Super Bowl prediction comes to fruition.

But if the 49ers win, he still loses $1.15 million, so don’t gamble kids.