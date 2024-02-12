The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Drake Places $1.15 Million Bet On The Kansas City Chiefs To Win The Super Bowl

Drake Places $1.15 Million Bet On The Kansas City Chiefs To Win The Super Bowl

Drake has shared his enormous wager on this year's Super Bowl, placing US$1.15 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The rapper shared his gamble in a post to his social media accounts, with the caption “I can’t bet against the swifties”.

Drake made the wager on the online betting platform Stake.com, with which he has an active partnership.

The musician has shared many of his colossal bets in the past, often to little success, with fans weary of the Chiefs falling victim to the “Drake curse”. 

In January, Drake bet $700,000 on Sean Strickland winning his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis, only for Du Plessis to take the win. 

Last year, he placed an $850,000 bet on influencer turned wrestler Logan Paul beating MMA fighter Dillon Danis by knockout, with Paul taking the win not by knockout but after Danis was disqualified. 

The losses have not dampened the musician’s confidence, with a $2.346 million payout on its way if his Super Bowl prediction comes to fruition.  

But if the 49ers win, he still loses $1.15 million, so don’t gamble kids.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

McDonald’s Finally Launching ‘Adult Happy Meal’ In Australia
NEXT STORY

McDonald’s Finally Launching ‘Adult Happy Meal’ In Australia

Advertisement

Related Articles

McDonald’s Finally Launching ‘Adult Happy Meal’ In Australia

McDonald’s Finally Launching ‘Adult Happy Meal’ In Australia

McDonald’s has released Happy Meals for grown-ups in the U.S. in recent years, and is now bringing the exciting menu item to Aussie customers after much public demand.
Over 133,000 kgs Of Chicken Stolen in Cuban Heist

Over 133,000 kgs Of Chicken Stolen in Cuban Heist

A massive chicken heist has taken place in Havana, Cuba, with a reported 133 tonnes, or 133,000 kgs, of poultry swindled.
Turns Out Most Women Would Choose Their Dog Over A Man

Turns Out Most Women Would Choose Their Dog Over A Man

A new study has revealed nearly 70 per cent of single women would choose their dog over a man if their pet didn’t like them.
Beyoncé Announces New Album ‘Renaissance Part II’

Beyoncé Announces New Album ‘Renaissance Part II’

Beyoncé has announced a new album during the Super Bowl ads.
Western Australia Bans Ham And Cheese Sandwiches From School Canteens

Western Australia Bans Ham And Cheese Sandwiches From School Canteens

A school lunchbox staple, the ham and cheese sandwich, has been banned in Western Australian school canteens after a review of its healthy eating policy.