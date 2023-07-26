Drake Fan That Threw Her Bra Onstage At Drake Concert Lands Herself Playboy Deal

Veronica Correia from Rhode Island threw her bra at Drake during his New York City concert.

The video went viral, raking in over 12.4 million views on Twitter.

“Locate this woman immediately.” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DOArj7jhHO — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 22, 2023

Corriea took to her TikTok account to confirm that it was actually her that threw her bra at Drake, with those videos over 12.3 million views combined.

Playboy recently launched a digital-only publication that rivals the wildly popular OnlyFans site.

The iconic magazine reached out to Correia to collaborate with her, with a rep announcing, “Playboy’s creator-led digital platform is for the world’s top creators to interact directly with their fans, expand their communities and build their own personal content and commerce businesses.”

“Playboy is dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression, and sex positivity as the next evolution of Playboy’s long history at the intersection of culture and sex.”

She then posted screenshots to her Instagram story showing the message that the official Playboy account sent her.

“We recently launched a new invitation-only Playboy app that gives creators the opportunity to earn by monetizing exclusive content similar to the ones you’re already posting on IG and TikTok. We would love to invite you to apply. Let me know once you’ve applied and I’ll accept you right away,” the message said as reported by the New York Post.