Dozens Of TikTok Employees Hospitalised After Food Poisoning Incident At Its Headquarters

Dozens of employees at TikTok headquarters in Singapore have been hospitalised after an apparent outbreak of food poisoning.

Health and food safety officials are investigating the incident, which took place at the offices of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, on Tuesday.

At least 60 people showed symptoms of gastroenteritis, with 57 people hospitalised.

ByteDance said it was also investigating the incident.

The BBC reported food is not prepared on location and is supplied by a third-party catering company.

"We take the health and safety of our employees very seriously and have taken immediate steps to support all affected employees, including working with emergency services to provide care," a ByteDance spokesperson told the BBC.

"We are investigating the matter and are working with the relevant authorities on this."

The Singapore Food Agency and the Ministry of Health said it would “not hesitate to take enforcement action against errant food operators” in a joint-statement.

"Food operators must play their part by adhering to good food safety practices.”

