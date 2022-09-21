The Project

Dozens Of School Girls Taken To Hospital Following Collision With Truck In Melbourne's West

A teenage girl and a driver have been seriously injured in a collision between a school bus and a truck, with the bus rolling down an embankment west of Melbourne.

The girl was flown to hospital, and the truck driver was taken by road ambulance early on Wednesday morning.

Four adults, 27 other students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The Royal Melbourne Hospital has confirmed a woman in her 40s, a man in his 50s and a teenage girl are all in a stable condition.

The bus was carrying students from Loreto College in Ballarat, the school confirmed to the Australian Associated Press. 

The crash happened near an intersection on the Western Highway at Bacchus Marsh at about 3.15am.

Melbourne-bound highway lanes will remain closed for several hours as emergency services clear the scene.

The student's parents were asked to stay away from the crash and contact the Ballarat police station. 

Nearby resident Ange Greenland woke to the sound of the air ambulance arriving.

She told AAP the crash site was "pretty nasty", and it was distressing that the young girls had to walk up the embankment after the crash.

"They walked up the off-ramp to a waiting bus half a kilometre away," she said. "I really was very angry because I thought if that was mine, if it was my child.

"I could not believe how they were treated".

A police spokeswoman told 3AW that the bus was coming from a school in the Ballarat area, and the students were on their way to the airport for a trip.

