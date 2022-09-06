Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded

"Unfortunately, our Boeing 787 fleet has been impacted by a number of issues, including a lightning strike, a bird strike, damage from an item on the runway and delays sourcing a specific spare part for one of our aircraft due to global supply chain challenges," a Jetstar spokesman said.

The Qantas subsidiary said it had accommodated a majority of affected passengers and was working to find alternatives for about 200 more.

However, the airline had been unable to rebook many of its passengers from cancelled flights within seven days of their original travel dates.

A Jetstar spokesman declined to address the accusations of poor customer service and staff joking about the situation, and instead issued ACM with a statement.

They added that five special service flights had been arranged to bring people home, with some seats booked on Qantas flights.

"We have also offered a flight credit or refund to passengers who no longer wish to travel, and accommodation and meal vouchers for those who require it."