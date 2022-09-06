The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded

Dozens Of Jetstar Flights Cancelled, With Half Of The Airline’s Longhaul Fleet Grounded

Low-cost airline, Jetstar, has apologised to passengers after more flights from Melbourne and Sydney to Bali were cancelled, with half its long-haul fleet now out of service because of maintenance and engineering issues.

"Unfortunately, our Boeing 787 fleet has been impacted by a number of issues, including a lightning strike, a bird strike, damage from an item on the runway and delays sourcing a specific spare part for one of our aircraft due to global supply chain challenges," a Jetstar spokesman said.

The Qantas subsidiary said it had accommodated a majority of affected passengers and was working to find alternatives for about 200 more.

However, the airline had been unable to rebook many of its passengers from cancelled flights within seven days of their original travel dates.

A Jetstar spokesman declined to address the accusations of poor customer service and staff joking about the situation, and instead issued ACM with a statement.

They added that five special service flights had been arranged to bring people home, with some seats booked on Qantas flights.

"The majority of impacted passengers have now been re-accommodated and our teams are working hard to find the remaining 200 or so impacted passengers an alternative option," he said.

"We have also offered a flight credit or refund to passengers who no longer wish to travel, and accommodation and meal vouchers for those who require it."

Did Harry Styles Just Spit On Fellow Movie Star Chris Pine?
NEXT STORY

Did Harry Styles Just Spit On Fellow Movie Star Chris Pine?

Advertisement

Related Articles

Did Harry Styles Just Spit On Fellow Movie Star Chris Pine?

Did Harry Styles Just Spit On Fellow Movie Star Chris Pine?

It certainly looks like Harry Styles spat, and that spit was going in one direction - Chris Pine's pants.
Teal Winners From The Federal Election Decide To Become Flatmates In Canberra

Teal Winners From The Federal Election Decide To Become Flatmates In Canberra

In a scene that would make a great sitcom, it has been revealed that three independent politicians have decided to team up and split some costs.
Unusual Markings Appearing On Adelaide Homes Uncover Code Believed To Be Used By Burglars

Unusual Markings Appearing On Adelaide Homes Uncover Code Believed To Be Used By Burglars

An Adelaide homeowner has taken to Reddit to share images showing three different kinds of markings that were found around their house, but what do they mean?
TikTok Driver Sparks Debate On The Correct Way To Apply Car Hand Brake

TikTok Driver Sparks Debate On The Correct Way To Apply Car Hand Brake

A TikTok debate has erupted over the correct use of a hand brake after an Australian driver asked for advice on how to use her hand brake.
Suspect In Canada Stabbing Spree Found Dead, One Still On The Run

Suspect In Canada Stabbing Spree Found Dead, One Still On The Run

Damien Sanderson, one of the suspects in the stabbing spree in Canada, has been found dead while his brother Myles is still on the run.