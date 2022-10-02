The Project

Dozens Of Australians In Syrian Detention Camp To Be Repatriated To Australia Under Federal Governments Order

The Labor government is set to implement a rescue plan to bring 16 women and 42 children who are families of Islamic State members and have been held in al-Roj detention camp in northeast Syria near the Iraqi border.

A secret ASIO mission into Syria has cleared the way for the families to be repatriated to Australia, The Australian reported on Monday.

They have been held in detention for three and a half years following the fall of ­Islamic State in March 2019.

Some of the women say they were taken to the Middle East against their will.

Opposition home affairs spokeswoman Karen Andrews says she didn't give the green light when she was the relevant minister in government due to the risk of sending Australian officials over and radicalisation concerns.

"There was always a very strong view women, in particular, went there by choice ... and they were complicit, generally, in the role, they were expected to play ... to support ISIS and foreign fighters," she told ABC.

Federal frontbencher Tanya Plibersek said it was important the women and children receive counselling upon their arrival.

"We have about 40 Australian kids living in one of the most dangerous places on earth in a refugee camp," she told the Seven Network.

"Some of the women, the mothers, were taken there as little more than children themselves and married off to (Islamic State) fighters. Some of them were tricked, and some of them were forced to go there." 

The Labor minister said there would be an expectation security organisation would stay in contact and monitor those repatriated.

But Ms Andrews said control orders giving Australian authorities surveillance powers were not easy to get and maintain.

Her colleague and Opposition immigration spokesman Dan Tehan said it appeared the security situation had changed to allow for the repatriation after the reported mission.

But he added that anyone who had broken the law, such as going to declared zones, where the Australian government had banned visits, should face prosecution.

"If they have broken the law, yes, they should be charged," he told Sky News.

Save the Children Australia chief executive Matt Tinkler has been campaigning for the women and children to be repatriated and told the ABC it would be "welcome news'' if they were returned.

"These are innocent children and families that have been in these camps for more than 3.5 years now," he said.

