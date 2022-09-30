The Project

Dozens Of Aussies Snag $300 Returns To Europe Due To Glitch On Etihad's Website

A number of lucky Aussies jetting off to Europe scored an incredible deal, thanks to a glitch with Etihad Airlines and a booking website.

Before you race to Etihad's website, the apparent glitch has now been resolved so unfortunately, you'll have to shell out for a full-price ticket if you are planning a trip to Europe.

But luckily for some Aussies, they managed to score a Sydney to Berlin return for just $300. So how did they do it?

An Aussie traveller who has remained anonymous shared a message which began circulating via Facebook Messenger, detailing a glitch they noticed via SkyScanner on Etihad flights.

The message explained via the SkyScanner app, they found a flight for $300 return, which they were able to book after following through the affiliate link to the Etihad website.

Dozens of people began jumping on the glitch before the company caught on, and the extremely discounted Etihad flights were removed from SkyScanner.

'I couldn't believe it, a mate shared the message with me, and a few minutes later, I'd booked it,' a man who wished not to be named told Daily Mail Australia.

'I had a European summer wedding anyway, so this is a crazy deal for me.'

The glitch was online for about an hour on Thursday night before all Etihad flights were removed from SkyScanner's website.

