The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Dozens Killed After Russian Strikes, Including On A Ukrainian Children’s Hospital

Dozens Killed After Russian Strikes, Including On A Ukrainian Children’s Hospital

Australia has condemned a strike on a Ukrainian children's hospital as "abhorrent" while Kyiv's envoy has called it one of Russia's worst attacks.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined the international community in expressing outrage at the missile strike.

"Russia's missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including a Kyiv children's hospital are abhorrent," she wrote on social media site X.

"Australia continues to support the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal, immoral war."

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, branded the incident as horrible and "one of the worst attacks ever".

At least 36 civilians have been killed in the deadliest wave of strikes against Ukraine in months and a day of mourning has been declared.

"That was a very important children's hospital, it was specifically dealing with some very complicated cases," the ambassador told AAP.

"The brand new building which was recently completed which included the cancer ward and toxicology ward ... when you can think Russia cannot go lower, they are always finding a way."

Two children were among 22 people killed in the capital with more than 80 others wounded, according to Ukrainian officials.

Scores more were killed and injured in other regions during the barrage of missiles.

With AAP.

Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture
NEXT STORY

Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

    Woman Brought To Tears After 98-Year-Old Man’s Sweet Neighbourly Gesture

    A woman has shared the moment she was brought to tears by a sweet gesture from her 98-year-old neighbour.
    Rumours Swirling Miley Cyrus To Perform At 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Rumours Swirling Miley Cyrus To Perform At 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

    Rumours have been circulating online that Miley Cyrus will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2025.
    At Least 12 Killed As Cyclone Beryl Moves From The Caribbean Into Texas

    At Least 12 Killed As Cyclone Beryl Moves From The Caribbean Into Texas

    Tropical Storm Beryl's howling winds and torrential rain have killed at least three people in southeast Texas.
    Kmart To Crackdown On Returns And Will Require Customers To Have Receipt

    Kmart To Crackdown On Returns And Will Require Customers To Have Receipt

    Kmart shoppers will not be able to return items without a receipt for “change of mind” refunds, with the retail giant enforcing the policy from August 1.
    Petition Launched To Rename Melbourne Laneway To 'Minogue Way'

    Petition Launched To Rename Melbourne Laneway To 'Minogue Way'

    A petition has been launched to rename a laneway in Melbourne's CBD after the Minogue sisters.