Dozens Killed After Russian Strikes, Including On A Ukrainian Children’s Hospital

Foreign Minister Penny Wong joined the international community in expressing outrage at the missile strike.

"Russia's missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including a Kyiv children's hospital are abhorrent," she wrote on social media site X.

"Australia continues to support the people of Ukraine in the face of Russia's illegal, immoral war."

Ukraine's ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, branded the incident as horrible and "one of the worst attacks ever".

At least 36 civilians have been killed in the deadliest wave of strikes against Ukraine in months and a day of mourning has been declared.

"That was a very important children's hospital, it was specifically dealing with some very complicated cases," the ambassador told AAP.

"The brand new building which was recently completed which included the cancer ward and toxicology ward ... when you can think Russia cannot go lower, they are always finding a way."

Two children were among 22 people killed in the capital with more than 80 others wounded, according to Ukrainian officials.

Scores more were killed and injured in other regions during the barrage of missiles.

