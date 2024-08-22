The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Dozens Evacuated Off Sea World Roller Coaster After Malfunction

Dozens Evacuated Off Sea World Roller Coaster After Malfunction

Dozens have been evacuated from the Leviathan roller coaster at Sea World on the Gold Coast.

The roller coaster stopped at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday after a sensor was activated, and the theme park said it was “proof” the sensors worked.

The passengers on board at the time were safely evacuated off the roller coaster with the help of staff.

“Earlier today, the Leviathan at Sea World had a stoppage due to a ride sensor activation,” Sea World said in a statement.

“At all times throughout the stoppage, the guests were safe, and our team was in constant communication with them. The guests on board exited the ride from the safe stop zones with the help of our team.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our highest priority, and ride stoppages are proof that ride systems and operators are doing what they are designed and trained to do to keep our guests safe.”

Jetstar Passenger Arrested After Opening Emergency Exit
NEXT STORY

Jetstar Passenger Arrested After Opening Emergency Exit

Advertisement

Related Articles

Jetstar Passenger Arrested After Opening Emergency Exit

Jetstar Passenger Arrested After Opening Emergency Exit

A Jetstar passenger has been arrested over a dramatic and frightening incident at Melbourne Airport and remains in hospital, undergoing assessment.
Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis

Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis

Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis
Bride and groom ask guests to join them at nightclub after ceremony

Bride and groom ask guests to join them at nightclub after ceremony

A bride and groom have come up with a unique way of cutting wedding costs, inviting guests to join them at a crowded nightclub after the ceremony instead of hosting a reception.
Ice Spice shuts down rumours she's on Ozempic

Ice Spice shuts down rumours she's on Ozempic

Ice Spice has shut down rumours she's on Ozempic, crediting her recent weight loss to eating well and hitting the gym.
MAFS UK groom pranks bride with false teeth on wedding day

MAFS UK groom pranks bride with false teeth on wedding day

A groom on the new season of Married At First Sight UK for using false teeth to prank his bride during their first meeting at the altar.