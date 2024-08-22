Dozens Evacuated Off Sea World Roller Coaster After Malfunction

The roller coaster stopped at about 2:30 p.m. on Thursday after a sensor was activated, and the theme park said it was “proof” the sensors worked.

The passengers on board at the time were safely evacuated off the roller coaster with the help of staff.

“Earlier today, the Leviathan at Sea World had a stoppage due to a ride sensor activation,” Sea World said in a statement.

“At all times throughout the stoppage, the guests were safe, and our team was in constant communication with them. The guests on board exited the ride from the safe stop zones with the help of our team.

“The safety and wellbeing of our guests is our highest priority, and ride stoppages are proof that ride systems and operators are doing what they are designed and trained to do to keep our guests safe.”