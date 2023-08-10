Dozens Dead After Devastating Fires On Maui

The horror blaze has been sparked by dry conditions and powerful winds from the distant Hurricane Dora, churning 800 kilometres offshore.

The historic town of Lahaina, home to 12,000 people and a popular tourist destination, has been severely impacted with many neighbourhoods burnt to the ground.

Thousands have been forced to evacuate, with 11,000 tourists rushing to leave the island.

Rescuers with the US Coast Guard have reportedly pulled a dozen people from the ocean water, after they dived in to escape smoke and flames.

Both hospitals and shelters are inundated with people and the wildfires are not yet contained.

Several blazes are also burning on The Big Island, also known as Hawaii Island, neighbouring Maui.

US President Joe Biden has ordered all available federal assets on the islands to help with the response.

Biden also urged residents to follow evacuation orders by staying alert and listening to instructions of first responders and officials.