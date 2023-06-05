Doubles Team Disqualified After Miyu Kato Struck Ball Girl With Ball

But most importantly, they need to avoid getting hit in the face with a ball that's travelling at 220 km/hr because it came off the racquet of a 208cm tall Scandinavian serving out wide.

This brings us to the French Open where a ball kid found out just how dangerous it can be on the court, especially when tennis players get frustrated.

Doubles player Miyu Kato and her partner Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified after Kato struck a ball errantly between points, and it hit a ball girl.

At first, the chair umpire Alexandre Juge did not issue a disqualification, and instead just issued Kato with a warning. That seemed to be pretty reasonable in the circumstances, considering it did not appear as if Kato had deliberately tried to strike the ball kid.

However, the tournament referee, Remy Azemar, and Grand Slam supervisor, Wayne McKewen, then came down to Court 14 to investigate and decided to disqualify Kato and Sutjiadi.

This decision seemed to only exacerbate the situation, with the ball girl reduced to tears, Kato feeling even worse, and their opponents Marie Bouzková and Sara Sorribes feeling pretty awkward about the circumstances in which they had progressed to the next round.

"It's just a bad situation for everyone," Bouzková told the media. "But it's kind of something that, I guess, is taken by the rules as it is, even though it's very unfortunate for them. At the end of the day, it was the referee's decision."

It does make you wonder how a guy like John McEnroe managed to get through his career without frequently maiming ball kids. For a man who famously broke racquets, yelled at umpires, and regularly had emotional breakdowns on the court, it's pretty incredible that he managed to win seven Grand Slams without getting disqualified from each and every one of them

It does seem like Kato was a bit unlucky, considering what other players have been disqualified for recently.

Recently at the Lyon Open, Mikael Ymer defaulted for hitting the umpire's chair in anger.

At the 2019 Italian Open, Nick Kyrgios was disqualified and fined for abusing the crowd, slamming his racquet and throwing a chair onto the court.

Though, it is worth noting that Novak Djokovic was kicked out of the 2020 US Open for accidentally hitting a line judge with a ball that he struck in anger, so the French Open decision seems to be consistent with that.

At the end of the day, if you're a tennis player and you're unable to not hit a ball in the direction of a ball kid or other official, there's a good chance you weren't going to win the match anyway.