The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace As Mourners Gather To Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace As Mourners Gather To Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace as thousands of mourners gathered outside to pay their respects to the Queen. 

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the queen had died peacefully at Balmoral with her family by her side. The official Royal Family website stated, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

As members of the public continued to gather outside the palace gates, many of them took photos of the double rainbow and took solace in the spectacle.

One Twitter user said playfully, “of course there was. There’s a protocol for these things.”

Peter Barnes, a 31-year-old man from central London told the PA news, “The Queen means so much to so many people not just here in the UK but around the globe. The world has lost a bastion of stability and dignity putting country and duty above all else."

As the crowds grow by the hour, people lay flowers at the palace gates and pay tributes and the nation enters a 10-day mourning period in which Queen Elizabeth II will be buried, and a new king proclaimed. 

What Happens In The Days After The Queen Has Passed Away?
NEXT STORY

What Happens In The Days After The Queen Has Passed Away?

Advertisement

Related Articles

What Happens In The Days After The Queen Has Passed Away?

What Happens In The Days After The Queen Has Passed Away?

Over the next 10 days, there are commemorations and moments of silence planned, in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II.
Statement From Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell

Statement From Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell

Statement From Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell
Statements From New South NSW Department of Education

Statements From New South NSW Department of Education

Statements From New South NSW Department of Education
Internet Falls In Love With Retirement Home Residents' Version Of 'He's a 10 but…' Trend

Internet Falls In Love With Retirement Home Residents' Version Of 'He's a 10 but…' Trend

A retirement home in Canada has gone viral, not in the sick, contagious way but in the fun internet way.
Israeli Man Arrested After He Was Caught Letting His Dog Drive His Car

Israeli Man Arrested After He Was Caught Letting His Dog Drive His Car

Police have arrested a man in Israel after letting his dog drive his car and then posting the footage to social media.