Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace As Mourners Gather To Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that the queen had died peacefully at Balmoral with her family by her side. The official Royal Family website stated, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

As members of the public continued to gather outside the palace gates, many of them took photos of the double rainbow and took solace in the spectacle.

One Twitter user said playfully, “of course there was. There’s a protocol for these things.”

Peter Barnes, a 31-year-old man from central London told the PA news, “The Queen means so much to so many people not just here in the UK but around the globe. The world has lost a bastion of stability and dignity putting country and duty above all else."

As the crowds grow by the hour, people lay flowers at the palace gates and pay tributes and the nation enters a 10-day mourning period in which Queen Elizabeth II will be buried, and a new king proclaimed.