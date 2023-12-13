Doritos Is Getting Into The Liquor Game With New Nacho Cheese Spirit

It feels like every brand wants to make an alcohol version of their product, no matter how disgusting the end result is.

Oreos released a wine that tastes like their famous cookie back in 2021 and American burger chain Arby’s created a curly fly flavoured vodka for some unknown reason.

Plus, worst of all, ‘Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing’ committed a crime against Christmas and the natural order of the world, by combining their salad sauce with EggNog.

Well now American corn chip empire Doritos is getting in on the boozy fun by partnering with a Danish liquor company called Empirical, creating a spirit with their famous nacho cheese flavour.

The weird cheesy drink is only available online, comes in 750ml bottles and retails for $65 USD (just under $100 AUD).

So, is it any good, or is it a disgusting monstrosity? According to the Empirical website, the flavour is a combo of "Nacho cheese, corn tostada, umami, and a hint of acidity."

They also suggest serving the booze "Neat or over ice, in a Margarita or Bloody Mary."