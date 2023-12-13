The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Doritos Is Getting Into The Liquor Game With New Nacho Cheese Spirit

Doritos Is Getting Into The Liquor Game With New Nacho Cheese Spirit

Doritos have unveiled their limited-release alcohol, a nacho cheese spirit made in collaboration with drink company Empirical.

It feels like every brand wants to make an alcohol version of their product, no matter how disgusting the end result is. 

Oreos released a wine that tastes like their famous cookie back in 2021 and American burger chain Arby’s created a curly fly flavoured vodka for some unknown reason. 

Plus, worst of all, ‘Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing’ committed a crime against Christmas and the natural order of the world, by combining their salad sauce with EggNog. 

Well now American corn chip empire Doritos is getting in on the boozy fun by partnering with a Danish liquor company called Empirical, creating a spirit with their famous nacho cheese flavour. 

The weird cheesy drink is only available online, comes in 750ml bottles and retails for $65 USD (just under $100 AUD). 

So, is it any good, or is it a disgusting monstrosity? According to the Empirical website, the flavour is a combo of "Nacho cheese, corn tostada, umami, and a hint of acidity." 

They also suggest serving the booze "Neat or over ice, in a Margarita or Bloody Mary."

States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone
NEXT STORY

States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone

Advertisement

Related Articles

States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone

States Finally Announce Ban On Deadly Engineered Stone

To the relief of thousands of silicosis sufferers and their families across the country, Australia has made a world-first decision today: banning engineered stone.
Rock Legend Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Open-Heart Surgery After Battling Pneumonia

Rock Legend Jimmy Barnes Undergoes Urgent Open-Heart Surgery After Battling Pneumonia

Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes has undergone open heart surgery at Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital.
American Expat Shocked By Australian Sleep Schedule

American Expat Shocked By Australian Sleep Schedule

An American visitor to Australia has detailed her shock at our bedtime routine, revealing she's struggling to get enough slumber down under.
Canadian Man Wins Aussie Fans With Adorable Tim Tam Slam Explanation

Canadian Man Wins Aussie Fans With Adorable Tim Tam Slam Explanation

Tim Tams are the quintessential Aussie snack, but one Canadian Tiktoker has gone viral for showing the rest of the internet how to do a Tim Tam Slam.
Millennials and Gen Z Are Suffering From ‘Menu Anxiety’

Millennials and Gen Z Are Suffering From ‘Menu Anxiety’

A recent study has shown that over a third of Gen Z and Millennials have ‘menu anxiety’, where they are too anxious to order their food and need to get a friend to order for them.