Doritos Announce New Coriander Flavour That's Set To Launch In Australia

The limited edition flavour is described as “deliciously fragrant and indulgently soapy” and is already dividing chip lovers nationwide.

Announced on their Instagram on Thursday morning, the divisive flavour won’t be available in stores and can only be won through a competition on their social media pages. 

A lucky 350 coriander fans will have the chance to taste the controversial chips, with 25 packets up for grabs every day until the 17th of October. 

Anyone keen to try the loathsome or lovely new flavour can head over to the Doritos Instagram page and explain their adoration or disdain for the contentious ingredient in 100 words or less. 

