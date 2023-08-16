DoorDash Slapped With $2 Million Fine For Spamming Australians

The Australian Communications and Media Authority issued the fine to DoorDash after they found more than one million texts and emails were sent by the company between February and October last year.

The communications watchdog found more than 566,000 promotional emails were sent to customers who had unsubscribed from the messages.

515,000 texts had also been sent to prospective drivers for DoorDash with no option to unsubscribe.

Chair and Agency Head of ACMA, Nerida O’Loughlin, said the investigation started after they received multiple complaints from customers.

"Australians find it incredibly frustrating when they receive marketing messages from businesses like DoorDash after they have taken the time to unsubscribe," O'Loughlin said.

"It is unacceptable that DoorDash's prospective contractors were sent messages without an unsubscribe facility about a business opportunity that they may not have wished to pursue."

DoorDash will now have to appoint an independent consultant to oversee the company’s compliance with spam rules.

This is part of a three-year court-enforceable undertaking.

DoorDash will have to make regular reports to ACMA.

The investigation also revealed the food delivery company had mischaracterised text messages to prospective contractors as being factual, and while these texts sit outside spam laws, the messages contained incentives that promoted driver opportunities with DoorDash.

"When messages include this kind of content they are considered commercial under spam rules and must include an unsubscribe facility," O’Loughlin said.

"DoorDash is a large business conducting high-volume marketing so there is no excuse for non- compliance. This is a further warning to all businesses that engage in email and SMS marketing that now is the time to review your spam compliance."