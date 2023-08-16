The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

DoorDash Slapped With $2 Million Fine For Spamming Australians

DoorDash Slapped With $2 Million Fine For Spamming Australians

DoorDash, the online food delivery service, has been hit with a $2 million fine for breaching spam rules.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority issued the fine to DoorDash after they found more than one million texts and emails were sent by the company between February and October last year.

The communications watchdog found more than 566,000 promotional emails were sent to customers who had unsubscribed from the messages.

515,000 texts had also been sent to prospective drivers for DoorDash with no option to unsubscribe. 

Chair and Agency Head of ACMA, Nerida O’Loughlin, said the investigation started after they received multiple complaints from customers. 

"Australians find it incredibly frustrating when they receive marketing messages from businesses like DoorDash after they have taken the time to unsubscribe," O'Loughlin said.

"It is unacceptable that DoorDash's prospective contractors were sent messages without an unsubscribe facility about a business opportunity that they may not have wished to pursue."

DoorDash will now have to appoint an independent consultant to oversee the company’s compliance with spam rules.

This is part of a three-year court-enforceable undertaking. 

DoorDash will have to make regular reports to ACMA.

The investigation also revealed the food delivery company had mischaracterised text messages to prospective contractors as being factual, and while these texts sit outside spam laws, the messages contained incentives that promoted driver opportunities with DoorDash.

"When messages include this kind of content they are considered commercial under spam rules and must include an unsubscribe facility," O’Loughlin said.

"DoorDash is a large business conducting high-volume marketing so there is no excuse for non- compliance. This is a further warning to all businesses that engage in email and SMS marketing that now is the time to review your spam compliance."

An AI Robot Named Robothino Predicts FIFA Women’s World Cup Outcome
NEXT STORY

An AI Robot Named Robothino Predicts FIFA Women’s World Cup Outcome

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    An AI Robot Named Robothino Predicts FIFA Women’s World Cup Outcome

    An AI Robot Named Robothino Predicts FIFA Women’s World Cup Outcome

    We are all sitting on the edge of our collective seats waiting to see who takes out the trophy for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.
    Belgian University Launches Literature Course Inspired by Taylor Swift

    Belgian University Launches Literature Course Inspired by Taylor Swift

    A university in Belgium is launching a Taylor Swift-inspired literature course.
    Oppenheimer Star Matt Damon Spotted At The Ekka

    Oppenheimer Star Matt Damon Spotted At The Ekka

    Even your big Hollywood stars can’t resist the woodchopping comp.
    Gen Z Daughter’s Emotional Reaction To Her Parents’ Wedding Video Goes Viral

    Gen Z Daughter’s Emotional Reaction To Her Parents’ Wedding Video Goes Viral

    A hilarious video of a girl crying over her parents’ wedding videos has gone viral as she comes to terms with the fact that they “had lives” before having kids.
    Tourists Shocked By $30 Cake-Cutting Fee

    Tourists Shocked By $30 Cake-Cutting Fee

    A family were left stunned when a restaurant in Italy charged them a $30 fee just to cut their birthday cake.