Don't Let Diet Culture Take Pasta Off Your Plate, Scientists Say It May Be Healthier Than You Think

"Cutting out carbs" are three words you've probably heard just about everyone you know to say at some point in their life.

Pasta is often blamed for people's excess weight or the reason they are bloated.

However, scientists claim this is not the full picture, and cutting out pasta may not be the best or most necessary approach to having a healthier diet.

According to Science News, people are aware of recommended amounts of protein, fat and sugar per day - but not necessarily the recommended profile of 'macronutrients', aka types of food, required per day.

Fats, carbohydrates, and proteins are macronutrients. Macronutrients are then broken down in the body to produce energy.

The Australian Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Ranges describe the ratios of macronutrients that should provide this energy in a person's diet, which are based on expert research on ideal healthy eating.

So, where does pasta fit into all of this?

Well, based on the macronutrient ratios recommended for a healthy diet, it can be healthy for a person to eat between 1.2 all the way to 6.5 times more carbohydrates than protein a day because each gram of protein has the same amount of energy per gram of carbohydrates.

These ratios are there to ensure we receive energy from a variety of sources to fuel our body and offer a diverse range of minerals and vitamins that are typically found in the foods across each group.

On average, a typical person should take 45–65 per cent of energy from carbohydrates, 10–30 per cent from proteins, and 20–35 per cent from fats, according to the Acceptable Macronutrient Distribution Ranges.

When we look at pasta, the ratio of carbohydrates to protein in pasta is 38 g to 7.7 g, which equates to roughly a 5:1 ratio. This is within the acceptable macronutrient range. Wheat is a source of protein, and if you're eating fresh pasta, the egg is another source of protein.

Interestingly, systematic research of 10 different studies even concluded pasta resulted in better post-meal blood glucose levels than meals that included bread or potatoes.

So don't rule out pasta altogether if you're looking at improving your diet. Pasta dishes containing fresh herbs, sources of protein such as meat, tofu or nuts and vegetables can actually be packed full of nutrients that your body needs - as well as being delicious.