Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

2022 has been a wild year, and as we approach the half-way mark it seems there are still plenty more surprises in store.

The next new hot commodity on supermarket shelves appears to be tissues, which have all but almost disappeared off many shelves. So, why?

The great tissue shortage of 2022 (as we should affectionately refer to it as) appears to be simply due to everyone requiring so many tissues. It isn’t even due to supply chain issues or a shortage of paper. We’re all just blowing our noses so much.

The increased demand is presumably due to this recent wave of COVID-19, which has caused many people who have already been infected with the virus once to experience a second reinstallment.

A part two that nobody asked for.

Woolworths has asked customers to explore alternative options while the supply struggle continues.

“Customers might notice that the availability of some of their preferred brands might be limited; we continue to offer a wide range of alternatives across these ranges,” a spokesperson said.

Coles also reiterated the point, asking customers to perhaps consider a tissue brand they may not typically purchase.

So if you were thinking of drying your eyes or blowing your nose today, maybe reach for a good old-fashioned hanky, or some toilet paper since that seems to be in abundance again.