Donald Trump's Vice President Candidates Revealed

As the US election season heats up, speculation has turned to the next big announcement: who will be Donald Trump's Vice President?

And more importantly, who would want to be?

So far, it's Joe Biden and Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump and TBC.

Trump's former VP Mike Pence has opted to sit this one out after some constructive feedback from a Trump voters' focus group.

So who's on the shortlist to hang out with Trump at this time?

Meet Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congresswoman from Georgia.

She's best known in the U.S. for showing a picture of Hunter Biden's genitals during a hearing and blaming the 2018 Californian wildfires on "Jewish space lasers".

MTG is Trump's biggest defender in Congress and could boost his support amongst the laser-sceptical crowd.

Next up is Kristi Noem, governor of South Dakota.

Noem is a former beauty pageant queen who recently made headlines for the time she killed the family dog and goat with a shotgun.

Then there's Tim Scott, a senator from South Carolina.

The 58-year-old evangelical and Trump fanboy who famously described himself as an adult virgin.

He suddenly got himself a fiancee, with many noting that it happened right around the time his name entered the Veep ring.

Wildcard entry Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democrat, could be the surprise.

She lost the Presidential primary to Biden in 2020, quit the Democratic Party two years later, and could be Trump's way of showing he can make nice with the other side. And rounding out the pack is Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News anchor.

Tucker who now hosts a show on Twitter/X.

Tucker has a massive following, which might be why Don Junior said the option was "on the table", giving Tucker an even bigger platform to ask the big questions, like this one he asked in 2019 "How did we wind up with a country in which feminists do science?".

So will it be one of this lot… or someone even more unlikely?

