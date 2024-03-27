Donald Trump’s Net Worth Jumps $5 Billion In One Day

The huge boost came after a merger between his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, and Digital World Acquisition Corporation (DWAC).

The deal has been in the works for the last two years.

Trump retains a 58 per cent stake in the company, which is currently worth around US$3.9 billion (AU$4.7 billion), according to the DWAC share price.

This brings his net worth up to US$6.4 billion (AU$9.8 billion).

Trump is currently facing a deadline to post a bond of US$175 million, after a New York appeals court reduced the original bond of more than $500 million in a state fraud lawsuit.