Donald Trump’s Lawyers Say The Presidential Candidate Can’t Post $454 Million Civil Fraud Bond

A New York court found he had overstated his net worth and real estate values to dupe lenders.

Trump is appealing a February 16 decision by Justice Arthur Engoron of the state court in Manhattan that also includes a three-year ban from serving in a top role at any New York company or seeking loans from banks registered in the state.

Trump has already lost a bid to pause the payment of the bond, but this was denied in late February.

His lawyers have now stated that 30 surety companies had refused to provide the funds to pay the bond, and it was a “practical impossibility”.

The payment is due March 25, and could result in authorities seizing Trump’s assets if it is not paid.

A filing from Trump’s lawyers quotes Gary Giulietti, an executive with the insurance brokerage Lockton Companies,with who Trump tried to hire for a bond, said the “defendants’ ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is ‘a practical impossibility’.”

“A bond of this size is rarely if ever seen. In the unusual circumstance that a bond of this size is issued, it is provided to the largest public companies in the world, not to individuals or privately held businesses,” Giulietti said.

Trump has maintained his net worth is still in the billions, and claimed he has about $400 million in cash.

With AAP.