Donald Trump's Lawyers Say Former President Did Not Cover-Up Payments To Stormy Daniels

"President Trump is innocent. President Trump did not commit any crimes. The Manhattan District Attorney's office should never have brought this case," Trump lawyer Todd Blanche said.

Blanche spoke shortly after prosecutors laid out their case, arguing that Trump broke the law by deceiving voters.

"This case is about a conspiracy and a cover-up, an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of a presidential election, and then the steps that

Donald Trump took to conceal that illegal election fraud," prosecutor Matthew Colangelo said.

Colangelo told the jury that they would hear Trump working out the details of the scheme in his own voice on recorded conversations.

Both lawyers made their opening statements in what may be the only one of Trump's four criminal prosecutions to go to trial before his November 5 election rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

As the trial opened, Justice Juan Merchan ruled that prosecutors would be able to ask Trump, if he testifies, about two other court cases: one that found he fraudulently misstated the value of his real estate assets, and another that found he defamed writer E Jean Carroll after she accused him of rape.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsification of business records brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and denies having had a sexual encounter with Daniels.

The case is seen by many legal experts as the least consequential of the Trump prosecutions. A guilty verdict would not bar him from taking office, but it could hurt his candidacy.

With AAP.