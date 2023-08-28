Donald Trump’s Election Campaign Has Raised Over $11 Million From Mugshot Merchandise

The shot of Trump with his red tie and icy facial expression was taken as the Republican presidential frontrunner was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, on more than a dozen felony charges.

The charges are part of a criminal case stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Supporters and campaign managers embraced the image of his arrest as they rallied around Trump’s claims that the charges against him were politically motivated.

The mugshot has been turned into T-shirts, mugs, shot glasses, posters and even bobblehead dolls.

While Trump described his appearance at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia as a ‘terrible experience’ and ‘not a comfortable feeling’, the campaign immediately seized on its fundraising power.

Trump’s campaign said they have raised $7.1 million USD ($11 million AUD) since he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

Despite being the first former president in US history to have his mug shot taken, Trump’s campaign brought in $4.18 million USD on Friday alone, its highest-grossing day to date.

Before he had returned to New Jersey, the campaign was using the photo in fundraising pitches to supporters, amplified by posts on his platform Truth Social and his return to X.

It was the first time in two-and-a-half years that Trump shared an image with X as a ploy to direct supporters to the fundraising page.