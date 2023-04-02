The Project

Donald Trump Will Be Fingerprinted And Photographed, But Not Handcuffed Says Lawyers

Donald Trump is due to be fingerprinted and photographed in a New York courthouse as he becomes the first former United States president to face criminal charges.

Trump's expected appearance before a judge in Manhattan on Tuesday, as the Republican mounts a bid to regain the presidency, could further inflame divisions in the US.

A New York judge in a document unsealed on Friday authorised Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, to make the charges public, but it was not clear when he would do so.

Trump plans to fly to New York on Monday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and spend the night at Trump Tower before appearing in court early on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump plans to return to Florida afterward, the source said.

For almost two weeks, Trump has been using the various legal threats he confronts to raise money and rally supporters as he seeks his party's nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden next year.

The first US president to try to overthrow an election defeat, inspiring the deadly 2021 assault on the US Capitol, has signalled he will continue to campaign even as he faces charges.

"I am not afraid of what's to come," Trump said in a fundraising email on Friday.

Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, on Friday declined to comment on the indictment.

After word surfaced on Thursday that Trump had been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, he called himself "completely innocent" and a victim of political persecution.

The specific charges relating to hush money paid to Stormy Daniels in 2016 are not yet known, although CNN reported Trump faced more than 30 counts related to business fraud while the Associated Press reported the former president faced at least one felony charge.

Susan Necheles, a Trump lawyer, told Reuters he will plead not guilty.

She said she did not expect the charges to be unsealed until Tuesday.

Another Trump lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said Trump will not have to wear handcuffs at his court appearance and will likely be released without having to post bail.

"He's ready to fight. He's gearing up," Tacopina said in a phone interview.

Any potential trial is still at least more than a year away, legal experts said, meaning it could occur during or after the presidential campaign.

Trump, 76, has accused Bragg of trying to damage his electoral chances.

AAP with The Project.

