Donald Trump To Skip First Republican Primary Debates

The former US president has suggested he would likely miss Wednesday night’s debate in Milwaukee, arguing that it didn’t make sense to give his rivals a chance to attack him given his lead in the polls.

A CBS poll on Sunday revealed that he was the preferred candidate for 62 per cent of Republican voters.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his closest rival, had 16 per cent in the same poll.

"The public knows who I am & what a successful presidency I had," Trump said on his social media app, Truth Social.

"I will, therefore not be doing the debates."

Trump’s absence from this week’s debate shifts the attention to DeSantis, who could become the focus of attacks from other candidates.

The winner of the Republican nominating fight will take on Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.

Trump has until Friday to voluntarily surrender in Fulton County, Georgia, after he was charged last week in a fourth criminal indictment.

He was charged with an alleged scheme intended to reverse his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden.

With AAP.