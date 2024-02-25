The Project

Donald Trump Takes South Carolina In Republican Primary

Donald Trump has easily defeated Nikki Haley in South Carolina's Republican contest extending his winning streak as he marches toward a third consecutive presidential nomination and a rematch with President Joe Biden.

Trump has now swept every contest that counted for Republican delegates, with wins already in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and the US Virgin Islands.

He had been widely favoured to win the southern state, with one opinion poll after another showing him holding a sizable lead despite his litany of criminal charges and Haley's status as a native of South Carolina who won two terms as governor.

"I have never seen the Republican party so unified as it is right now," Trump told supporters in Columbia, the state capital, just minutes after the polls closed.

He added: “You can celebrate for about 15 minutes, but then we have to get back to work.”

He did not mention Haley once in about 30 minutes of remarks.

The lopsided outcome will bolster calls from Trump's allies that Haley, Trump's last remaining challenger, should drop out of the race. Trump has dominated all five contests thus far leaving her with virtually no path to the Republican nomination.

South Carolina’s primary has historically been a reliable bellwether for Republicans. In all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has gone on to be the party’s nominee. The lone exception was Newt Gingrich in 2012.

With AAP.

